CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Girl Power Playlist

0 reads
Leave a comment

As we get ready for Women’s Empowerment 2013, I thought I’d share some of my favorite girl power songs. You know, the ones that help you when you are down, motivate you to do better and allow you to celebrate your successes.

TD Jakes And Wendy Williams Coming To Women’s Empowerment 2013

Please note these artists will not be at Women’s Empowerment, but they will help you get ready for the performances, seminars and more that is waiting for you at Women’s Empowerment 2013.

Do you have your ticket?

Charlie Wilson, Erykah Badu To Perform At Women’s Empowerment 2013

What artists or songs are in your personal Girl Power playlist? Share your answer below.

Red Carpet Rundown: 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

15 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Red Carpet Rundown: 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

The 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon was held today and our favorite starlets walked the red carpet in normal glitz and glamour fashion. Congratulations to Oprah Winfrey, Alfre Woodard, Gabrielle Union, Mara Brock-Akil, Naomie Harris and Quvenzhané Wallis who were all honored for their outstanding achievements in the industry. Check out our gallery of fashion stand-outs!

girl power , Women's Empowerment

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 3 hours ago
02.16.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Best And Worst Cities For Singles
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Watch: Will Smith Reveals Why He Turned Down…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close