As we get ready for Women’s Empowerment 2013, I thought I’d share some of my favorite girl power songs. You know, the ones that help you when you are down, motivate you to do better and allow you to celebrate your successes.
TD Jakes And Wendy Williams Coming To Women’s Empowerment 2013
Please note these artists will not be at Women’s Empowerment, but they will help you get ready for the performances, seminars and more that is waiting for you at Women’s Empowerment 2013.
Charlie Wilson, Erykah Badu To Perform At Women’s Empowerment 2013
What artists or songs are in your personal Girl Power playlist? Share your answer below.
Red Carpet Rundown: 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
15 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
1. Naomi CampbellSource: 1 of 15
2. Tracey EdmondsSource: 2 of 15
3. Tracee Ellis RossSource: 3 of 15
4. Shaun RobinsonSource: 4 of 15
5. Star JonesSource: 5 of 15
6. Quvenzhane WallisSource: 6 of 15
7. Holly Robinson PeeteSource: 7 of 15
8. Garcelle BeauvaisSource: 8 of 15
9. Oprah WinfreySource: 9 of 15
10. Oprah Winfrey and students from her school in AfricaSource: 10 of 15
11. DeVon Franklin and Meagan GoodSource: 11 of 15
12. Meagan GoodSource: 12 of 15
13. Dihann CarollSource: 13 of 15
14. Gabrielle UnionSource: 14 of 15
15. Tatyana AliSource: 15 of 15
