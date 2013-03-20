CLOSE
W.E. Speakers
HomeW.E. Speakers

Kimberly Knox To Share Investing Tips At Women’s Empowerment 2013

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kimberly Knox, a 20-year non-profit industry executive, is the founder and CEO of the Youth Education for Savings (YES) Consortium. She has worked in the nonprofit industry nearly twenty years.

YES Consortium, Inc., builds collaborative partnerships with youth-focused and like-minded organizations to educate, encourage and inspire youth in the communities to learn and practice habitual savings and money management skills for financially sound and responsible adult life.

She will use this experience to help educate Women’s Empowerment attendees on smart investing.

Her previous experience as a nonprofit professional included work as a director of marketing, program development, strategic planning and as a government relations coordinator

She has an extensive civic and community engagement background. She is committed to service to others.

Kimberly Knox , tips on investing , Women's Empowerment 2013

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 10 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 10 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close