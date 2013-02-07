NC State & Duke, The Rematch at 9!

Duke finally figured out how to play without Ryan Kelly. North Carolina State might have to do the same.

The Wolfpack visit the fourth-ranked Blue Devils for a rematch tonight,

and while Duke knows it will be without one of its best players,

N.C. State looks likely to be in the same situation.

Lorenzo Brown,

who sprained his left ankle during last week’s loss at Virginia,

is doubtful for the 9 p.m. tip.

Tonight’s game airs on WRAL-TV in the Triangle.



