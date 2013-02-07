CLOSE
Our Moments
Top Moments In Black History: Beltway Sniper Grips Metro Region In Fear

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Beltway Sniper Attacks Terrorizes Washington Region

In October of 2002, residents of the Washington Metropolitan area were gripped in fear for weeks as a result of the “Beltway Sniper” attacks. Throughout the District’s nearby suburbs in Maryland and Northern Virginia, John Allen Muhammad (pictured above) and Lee Boyd Malvo (pictured right) carried out the savage killings and escaped arrest despite police efforts.

Muhammad, a former Army soldier, manipulated the impressionable mind of the teenaged Malvo, and the pair shot 13 people, killing 10. They were eventually arrested thanks to a diligent partnership between authorities and tipsters. The two were arrested at a rest stop in suburban Maryland. Muhammad was sentenced to death for his crimes, while Malvo, now 27, is serving life in prison.

Watch The Final Report’s special investigation of the “Beltyway Sniper” attacks here:

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0hbsWgr59g&w=560&h=315%5D

Top Moments In Black History: Beltway Sniper Grips Metro Region In Fear was originally published on newsone.com

