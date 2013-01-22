CLOSE
J.R. Smith Takes Twitter Jab At Kim K’s Ex-After Nets Player Pens Gloating Tweet

No one here in the Big Apple figured the Brooklyn Nets-New York Knicks on-the-court rivalry would be as intense as it is. But, on Monday night it got personal, according to the New York Post.

Yesterday evening, Nets player Kris Humphries took to Twitter to take a jab at the Knicks after leaving Madison Square Garden with a 88-85 victory.

SEE ALSO: Lupe Fiasco Thrown Offstage After Anti-Obama Rant

kris humphries twitter

Though, J.R. Smith of the Knicks could not resist countering Humphries’ gloating tweet with one of his own. But Smith’s tweet, depending on how you read it, was a bit more personal.

j r smith twitter

Smith’s tweet has been re-tweeted more than 52,000 times and favored more than 20,000 times since it went live around 2 a.m. this morning.

SEE ALSO: Scenes From The 2013 Inaugural Ceremony

Here is more on this story by The Post:

Smith’s tweet can only be in reference to Humphries’ estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is now dating Kanye West and is pregnant with the rapper’s child. West performed alongside Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Billy Joel during last month’s “12-12-12” Sandy-benefit concert.

Humphries and Kardashian are in a heated divorce battle as Humphries wants the reality star to admit that their 72-day marriage was “staged” and to give him a “public apology.” Sources have told Page Six that Humphries turned down a $7 million offer to “shut up and go away.”

Smith has gotten in hot water over posting to his Twitter account in the past. The Knicks star was fined $25,000 by the league last year after posting a picture of a nude woman to his account and last May tweeted about his potential departure from the Knicks, which he eventually downplayed.

Humphries finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench in the Nets’ win.

Smith finished last night’s game with 16 points in 38 minutes, he missed the game-tying trey as time expired.

J.R. Smith Takes Twitter Jab At Kim K’s Ex-After Nets Player Pens Gloating Tweet was originally published on newsone.com

