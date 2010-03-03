Fayetteville Parents Charged with Baby’s Murder

CLOSE
Via: WRAL.COM

Cumberland County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday charged a mother and father with the death of their 5-month-old baby.

Investigators said the child died on Dec. 21 from health complications due to a lack of medical care.

Aubrey Moore, 35, and Cortney Moore, 24, of 5635 Summerwind Drive, are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their son, investigators said.

Detectives said the couple failed to provide the medical care and equipment prescribed by the child’s physician.

The couple was being held Tuesday in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. Their first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

