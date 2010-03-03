CLOSE
Local
Home

No More Diversity in Wake County

0 reads
Leave a comment

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) — On Tuesday, Wake County school board members tackled big topics like the system’s socio-economic diversity policy, year-round schools, massive budget cuts, and their leader’s future.

At Tuesday’s regular board meeting, the Wake County Board of Education voted to scrap a policy of assigning students by socio-economic background in favor of a system of neighborhood schools.

The 5-to-4 vote approved a resolution to begin ending the policy of busing children to achieve diversity in schools.

A second vote is required, but it’s expected to be a formality.

Before the vote, more than 50 people spoke out on the plan.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close