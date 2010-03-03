No More Diversity in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) — On Tuesday, Wake County school board members tackled big topics like the system’s socio-economic diversity policy, year-round schools, massive budget cuts, and their leader’s future.

At Tuesday’s regular board meeting, the Wake County Board of Education voted to scrap a policy of assigning students by socio-economic background in favor of a system of neighborhood schools.

The 5-to-4 vote approved a resolution to begin ending the policy of busing children to achieve diversity in schools.

A second vote is required, but it’s expected to be a formality.

Before the vote, more than 50 people spoke out on the plan.

