CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Another victory slides out of the Panther’s Grasp!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Josh Freeman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Clark in overtime to cap the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 27-21 comeback win over the Carolina Pantherson Sunday.

It was Freeman’s third touchdown pass of the game for the Buccaneers (6-4).

Carolina appeared to have the game in hand after a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton to Brandon LaFell put the Panthers (2-8) up 21-10 with 4:34 left in the game. But after a 40-yard field goal by Buccaneers kicker Connor Barth, the Panthers‘ offense couldn’t put the game away and had to punt.

Freeman led the Buccaneers 80 yards on seven plays in 50 seconds, despite not having any timeouts. He finished the drive with a perfectly thrown 24-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Jackson between three defenders with 12 seconds left. Freeman went back to Jackson for a two-point conversion on a slant route to tie the score and send it into overtime.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 14 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
33 Employees At Japanese Anime Studio Burned Alive…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Sparkle’s Niece Now Working With Authorities In R.…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled At Netflix After…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close