Another victory slides out of the Panther’s Grasp!

Josh Freeman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Clark in overtime to cap the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 27-21 comeback win over the Carolina Pantherson Sunday.

It was Freeman’s third touchdown pass of the game for the Buccaneers (6-4).

Carolina appeared to have the game in hand after a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton to Brandon LaFell put the Panthers (2-8) up 21-10 with 4:34 left in the game. But after a 40-yard field goal by Buccaneers kicker Connor Barth, the Panthers‘ offense couldn’t put the game away and had to punt.

Freeman led the Buccaneers 80 yards on seven plays in 50 seconds, despite not having any timeouts. He finished the drive with a perfectly thrown 24-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Jackson between three defenders with 12 seconds left. Freeman went back to Jackson for a two-point conversion on a slant route to tie the score and send it into overtime.

