Chad Johnson Back in Child Support Trouble

Andrea Pearson filed documents in Miami, claiming Chad Johnson has failed to pay his child support bill of $5,250 on October 15th and has consistently been late paying his previous bills.

Pearson, who had a son with the man who named himself “Ochocinco” in 2010, says she doesn’t have the means to support the child and wants the court to force Johnson to pay up as soon as possible or go to jail.

Johnson’s lawyer had no comment, but sources close to the ex-NFLer told TMZ he’s always provided for his son, including buying the mother a home.

