First Black Man In Space Inducted Into Astronaut Hall Of Fame

From CollectSpace.com

Two astronauts who were off the planet during separate American tragedies over the past decade, a record-setting female spacewalker who helped save the Hubble Telescope and the first African-American to fly in space will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in June.

Guion “Guy” Bluford became the first African-American in space when he joined the crew of the first space shuttle mission to launch and land at night.

“We had to, as a crew, figure out the techniques that were required to launch the thing at night and as well as land the thing at night,” Dr. Bluford told collectSPACE in 2002 on the anniversary of his 1983 STS-8 mission, which was dedicated to deploying a multipurpose India-built satellite and conducting medical measurements to understand the effects of space flight on the human body.

Click Here For More

RELATED STORIES

Obama Names Black Man Head of NASA

NASA: Spacecraft Discovers Water On Moon