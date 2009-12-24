CLOSE
Don’t Pull A Chris Brown Stunt, Mary J. Blige Warns Hubby

Say it ain’t so Mary!! Our favorite hip-hop diva Mary J Blige smacked her husband Kendu Isaacs for checking out a waitress at her CD release party this week and warned him, “You ain’t going Chris Brown on me.”

According to the NY Daily News this is what went down:

The “No More Drama” songstress lashed out at hubby Kendu Isaacs at the Tuesday night party at the M2 Ultralounge in Chelsea, witnesses said.

One partygoer told the Daily News that the 38-year-old Grammy winner flew into a jealous rage because Isaacs was paying too much attention to a waitress at the club.

“Mary hauled off and smacked him,” the source said.

Blige then warned Isaacs not to even think about retaliating. “She said, ‘You ain’t going to go Chris Brown on me, are you?’” according to a source.

Brown beat up ex-girlfriend Rihanna in June after she caught him reading a text from an old flame. The now-infamous incident led to Brown pleading guilty to felony assault charges.

Blige, who is promoting her new album “Stronger With Each Tear,” denied Wednesday night that the incident with her husband took place.

“They’re as happy as can be,” spokeswoman Karynne Tencer said. “They’re spending the holidays together with their three children. Everything’s great.”

A friend of Blige suggested that some “haters” at the club may have “misunderstood a joke Mary and Kendu were sharing.”

Guess that “no more drama” went out the window!

