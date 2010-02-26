CLOSE
White House Social Secretary Desiree Rogers Resigns

You knew it had to happen…White House Social Secretary Desiree Rogers has just announced she is resigning:

After the fallout from her role in Tareq and Michaele Salahi and Carlos Allen’s unauthorized entry into a state dinner amid reports that the White House did not have staff at security checkpoints. The White House turned down the House Homeland Security Committee when it requested she testify about her role in the incident.

“As we turn the corner on the first year, this is a good time for me to explore opportunities in the corporate world,” Rogers told Chicago Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet, adding that it was “an honor and a privilege to serve this president and first lady, in what has certainly been a historic presidency.”

According to the huffingpost.com, a source close to Rogers tells Huffington Post that another factor in her upcoming departure may be mounting tension with White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. “Desiree has had enough and will leave because she’s butting heads with Valerie,” says the source.

Desiree Rogers is in Vogue

Desiree Rogers covers WSJ magazine

White House Social Secretary Desiree Rogers Resigns was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

