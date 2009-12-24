CLOSE
Local
Home

Highway Patrol Hit The Holiday Roads

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: Wral.Com

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to slow down to help ensure everyone has a safe holiday season. Over the holidays, troopers will be conducting checkpoints and enforcing the state’s driving while impaired laws. The patrol will be increasing the number of troopers on the interstates and heavily traveled corridors, cracking down on motorists who are driving recklessly or traveling at excessive speeds.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close