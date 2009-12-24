Highway Patrol Hit The Holiday Roads

Via: Wral.Com

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to slow down to help ensure everyone has a safe holiday season. Over the holidays, troopers will be conducting checkpoints and enforcing the state’s driving while impaired laws. The patrol will be increasing the number of troopers on the interstates and heavily traveled corridors, cracking down on motorists who are driving recklessly or traveling at excessive speeds.

