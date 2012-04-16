‘Think Like a Man’ Soundtrack to Be Released April 30

Tricky Stewart, president of A&R at Epic Records is the executive producer of the album, which includes tracks by Jennifer Hudson and Ne-Yo, John Legend, and so many more.

To be released on April 30, the album is jam packed with great new music and a couple of classics. Check out the tracks below:

* “Think Like a Man,” by Jennifer Hudson & Ne-Yo feat. Rick Ross

* “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” by John Legend feat. Ludacris

* “Need a Reason” by Kelly Rowland feat. Future and Bei Maejor

* “Won’t Make a Fool Out of You” by Marcus Canty

* “Baby Be Mine” by Quadron

* “That’s The Way of the World” by Earth, Wind & Fire

* “Freedom Ride” by Keri Hilson

* “Shake That Jelly” by Billy Wes

* “Same Ol BS” by RaVaughn

* “Fire” by Brandon Hines

* “Motion Picture” by Future

* “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross

