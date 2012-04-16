‘Think Like a Man’ Soundtrack to Be Released April 30

Tricky Stewart, president of A&R at Epic Records is the executive producer of the album, which includes tracks by Jennifer Hudson and Ne-Yo, John Legend, and so many more.
To be released on April 30, the album is jam packed with great new music and a couple of classics. Check out the tracks below:
* “Think Like a Man,” by Jennifer Hudson & Ne-Yo feat. Rick Ross
* “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” by John Legend feat. Ludacris
* “Need a Reason” by Kelly Rowland feat. Future and Bei Maejor
* “Won’t Make a Fool Out of You” by Marcus Canty
* “Baby Be Mine” by Quadron
* “That’s The Way of the World” by Earth, Wind & Fire
* “Freedom Ride” by Keri Hilson
* “Shake That Jelly” by Billy Wes
* “Same Ol BS” by RaVaughn
* “Fire” by Brandon Hines
* “Motion Picture” by Future
* “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross