CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Think Like a Man’ Soundtrack to Be Released April 30

2 reads
Leave a comment

Tricky Stewart, president of A&R at Epic Records is the executive producer of the album, which includes tracks by Jennifer Hudson and Ne-Yo, John Legend, and so many more.

To be released on April 30, the album is jam packed with great new music and a couple of classics. Check out the tracks below:

* “Think Like a Man,” by Jennifer Hudson & Ne-Yo feat. Rick Ross

* “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” by John Legend feat. Ludacris

* “Need a Reason” by Kelly Rowland feat. Future and Bei Maejor

* “Won’t Make a Fool Out of You” by Marcus Canty

* “Baby Be Mine” by Quadron

* “That’s The Way of the World” by Earth, Wind & Fire

* “Freedom Ride” by Keri Hilson

* “Shake That Jelly” by Billy Wes

* “Same Ol BS” by RaVaughn

* “Fire” by Brandon Hines

* “Motion Picture” by Future

* “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross

‘Think Like a Man’ Soundtrack to Be Released April 30

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 5 hours ago
02.19.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 6 hours ago
02.19.19
R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl…
 9 hours ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Working On Two Albums; Plays…
 1 day ago
02.18.19
Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton Sings Stirring Rendition of National Anthem
 1 day ago
02.18.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again,…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close