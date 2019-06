The Raleigh Rescue Mission says that they are short on food to feed those in need. Organizers said they need pumpkin pies, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, canned yams and canned cranberry sauce.

Anyone wishing to donate food should bring the items to the mission at 314 Hargett St. Organizers will be bagging meals from 8:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: