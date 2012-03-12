CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
Check Out Torry Holt At This Year’s Women’s Empowerment

Torry has worked in numerous television and sports broadcast capacities including: as an Analyst for ESPN draft coverage, work with Fox as in game Analyst , as well as work an Analyst for NFL Network. Torry may be most known for his remarkable 11-year football career.

Some of his NFL career honors include:

• 5th overall draft pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 NFL draft

• Super Bowl Champion 1999

• Voted to 7 Pro Bowls

• NFL All-Time Receiving Yards Leaders Top 10

• NFL Single Season Receiving Yards Leaders Top 9

• Only receiver in NFL history to record 1,300 or more yards in 6 consecutive seasons

Torry focuses a lot of his attention on continuing his education. He spent a year at Hargrave Military Academy before attending North Carolina State University where he majored in Sociology. Since then, he has also received certificates of achievement in programs including the NFL Career Transition Program at Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business and Executive Education.

Born in Gibsonville, NC, Torry now resides in Raleigh, NC where he lives with his wife Carla, and their 3 children.

In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Torry serves as chair of the Holt Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports educational, emotional, and community services for youth overcoming adversary of parents with cancer.

