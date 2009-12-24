CLOSE
National
Home

“All I Want For Christmas…” Obama Style!

0 reads
Leave a comment

President Barack Obama says the only Christmas presents he needs from his daughters are hugs.

During an interview on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Obama said he and first lady Michelle Obama decided several years ago not to buy each other presents. Obama says that doesn’t always save him money because he makes up for that on birthdays and Mother’s Day, but it does save him some wrapping time around the holidays.

Obama says daughters Malia and Sasha aren’t asking for much this Christmas, but they do like iPods, video games and books.

The Obamas are expected to spend Christmas in the president’s native Hawaii, though the White House has not confirmed their final plans.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close