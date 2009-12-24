“All I Want For Christmas…” Obama Style!

President Barack Obama says the only Christmas presents he needs from his daughters are hugs.

During an interview on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Obama said he and first lady Michelle Obama decided several years ago not to buy each other presents. Obama says that doesn’t always save him money because he makes up for that on birthdays and Mother’s Day, but it does save him some wrapping time around the holidays.

Obama says daughters Malia and Sasha aren’t asking for much this Christmas, but they do like iPods, video games and books.

The Obamas are expected to spend Christmas in the president’s native Hawaii, though the White House has not confirmed their final plans.