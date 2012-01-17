Obama To Accept Nomination at Charlotte Stadium

President Barack Obama plans to accept the Democratic presidential nomination in the open air of Bank of America Stadium on the final day of his party’s convention next summer in Charlotte, N.C.

Democrats also announced plans to shorten the convention from the traditional four days to three to make room for a day to celebrate the Carolinas, Virginia and the South. The convention opens on Labor Day at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Obama will accept the nomination on Sept. 6. Moving his acceptance speech allows the party to open its doors to tens of thousands of activists at the 74,000-seat stadium, which is the home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

