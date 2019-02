Today at 3P on the Michael Baisden show.

*Over 40 and fabulous! Why many women over forty look better then women in their 20’s.

*Twenty something ain’t what it use to be! Why are our young people so unhealthy and out of shape?

*Does Yoga really work?

*Better health means better sex! Can I get a co-signer on that one?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: