Kanye, Ciara, Naomi & More Hit Up Paris Fashion Week

After Kanye West debuted his women’s fashion line at Paris Fashion Week, he hit up the Givenchy show and after party arm-in-arm with supermodel Chanel Iman. While they are now rumored to be a new couple, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson and Naomi Campbell all rode solo instead.
Everybody wore black (was that a requirement!?), but J.Hud and Naomi had more in common than just that: new ombre highlights at the ends of their hair.
