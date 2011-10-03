Kanye, Ciara, Naomi & More Hit Up Paris Fashion Week

After Kanye West debuted his women’s fashion line at Paris Fashion Week, he hit up the Givenchy show and after party arm-in-arm with supermodel Chanel Iman. While they are now rumored to be a new couple, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson and Naomi Campbell all rode solo instead.

Everybody wore black (was that a requirement!?), but J.Hud and Naomi had more in common than just that: new ombre highlights at the ends of their hair.

Who looked best?

