NC Travelers Limit Travel During The Holiday

Via: Wral.com

AAA says that travel this holiday will decline in North Carolina as a rise in gas prices and high unemployment force many people to celebrate at home.

Travel numbers are expected dip nearly 5 percent compared with last year. More than 3 million North Carolinians will travel more than 50 miles from home this year, about 150,000 less than last year.

About 2.7 million travelers will hit the road in cars. Air travel will decline by nearly 6 percent, with 138,000 North Carolinians flying this season.

