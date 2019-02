Yesterday during the 2011 BET Awards pre-show, DJ Khaled premiered the “I’m On One” music video, featuring Lil’ Wayne, Drake and Rick Ross. This has become one of the hottest records to start the summer off. Now everyone is one.

Check out the video below!

Recent Post:

DJ Khaled & The Entire Hip Hop Nation (Almost) “Welcome To My Hood” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

Ace Hood “Hustle Hard” [MUSIC VIDEO]