WRAL owner backing diversity

VIA: WRAL.COM

Capitol Broadcasting, which owns WRAL, is pushing the value of diversity in Wake schools with a campaign of editorial messages airing on the television station.

“Diversity matters, and it begins in our schools,” is the concluding message of the new 30-second spots on the area’s most-watched news station. The spots come as members of a new majority on the county school board work to fulfill their campaign promises to ax Wake County’s current diversity policy, which attempts to balance the number of students at each school based on economic backgrounds.

The spots drew an angry response from a key school board member who is part of the majority. But Capitol Broadcasting CEO Jim Goodmon said Thursday that they are not meant as a direct endorsement of the current policy but as a statement in favor of the principle of diversity.

