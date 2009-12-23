CLOSE
Durham Rescue Mission Blessed With Donations

Via: Wral.Com

The Durham Rescue Mission has surpassed its goal for toys to hand out at its annual giveaway on Wednesday, officials said.

After the group said it was about 1,000 toys short on Tuesday, officials said toys began flooding in.

Ernie Mills, executive director of the mission, said there were traffic jams outside of the mission as more than 3,000 toys were donated Tuesday afternoon. The group also received about 5,000 pieces of clothing.

