Cell Phone Etiquette:Can You Hear Me Now?

Overheard mobile phone calls are annoying. Sometimes they’re too loud, just asked the passengers on a train form Oakland to Portland. A passenger was on her phone for 16-hours loud and obnoxious, when asked to lower her tone she threatened passengers and refused to hang up.

The passenger was later arrested for disorderly conduct. Whatever happened to cell phone etiquette. A friendly reminder July is National Phone courtesy month.

Here are rules people continue to break:

1. Talking too loudly.

2. Holding inappropriate conversations in public.

3. Rudely interrupting conversations

4. Checking your phone at the movies.

5. Texting while driving

6. Texting while talking.

7. Texting small talk

8. Loud and annoying ringtones

9. Disturbing live performances/graduations

10. Location location location

