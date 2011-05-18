CLOSE
National
Home

Cell Phone Etiquette:Can You Hear Me Now?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Per-Anders Pettersson

Overheard mobile phone calls are annoying. Sometimes they’re too loud, just asked the passengers on a train form Oakland to Portland. A passenger was on her phone for 16-hours loud and obnoxious, when asked to lower her tone  she threatened passengers and refused to hang up.

The passenger was later arrested for disorderly conduct. Whatever happened to cell phone etiquette. A friendly reminder July is National Phone courtesy month.

Here are rules people continue to break:

1. Talking too loudly.

2. Holding inappropriate conversations in public.

3. Rudely interrupting conversations

4. Checking your phone at the movies.

5. Texting while driving

6. Texting while talking.

7. Texting small talk

8. Loud and annoying ringtones

9. Disturbing live performances/graduations

10. Location location location

cell phone etiquette , loud cell-phone callers

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 14 hours ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 18 hours ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close