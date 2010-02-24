CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Gayle King Not Ready for ‘Oprah’ to Leave

0 reads
Leave a comment

Oprah Winfrey’s final talk show won’t air until Sept. 2011, but her best friend Gayle King is already going through withdrawl.

“I said to Oprah, ‘I’m having a hard time. I’m not ready,’” King told the Associated Press. “But, you know, I am ready for her. She makes the best decision for herself. I totally understand why she’s doing it. That said, I can’t imagine daytime TV without her.”

King, meanwhile, is forging ahead with her multiple gigs. Her Sirius XM show on Oprah Radio was recently extended from one hour to two hours. Additionally, she continues her editor-at-large post for O magazine in New York and occasionally appears on Winfrey’s talk show in Chicago.

King, who has known Winfrey for more than 25 years, will also have a to-be-determined role on Winfrey’s cable channel, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

“I know I will do something with OWN, but I don’t know what that is,” she said. “We’re trying to figure that out.”

As for the idea of replacing Winfrey, King says no one can fill her BFF’s shoes.

“You’ll have to come up with something else. Come up with another model. Come up with another way of doing things,” King said. “The Oprah genre as we know it is done and done with her. Now we have to find something else to do and someone else to watch.”

via: eurweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close