Gayle King Not Ready for ‘Oprah’ to Leave

Oprah Winfrey’s final talk show won’t air until Sept. 2011, but her best friend Gayle King is already going through withdrawl.

“I said to Oprah, ‘I’m having a hard time. I’m not ready,’” King told the Associated Press. “But, you know, I am ready for her. She makes the best decision for herself. I totally understand why she’s doing it. That said, I can’t imagine daytime TV without her.”

King, meanwhile, is forging ahead with her multiple gigs. Her Sirius XM show on Oprah Radio was recently extended from one hour to two hours. Additionally, she continues her editor-at-large post for O magazine in New York and occasionally appears on Winfrey’s talk show in Chicago.

King, who has known Winfrey for more than 25 years, will also have a to-be-determined role on Winfrey’s cable channel, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

“I know I will do something with OWN, but I don’t know what that is,” she said. “We’re trying to figure that out.”

As for the idea of replacing Winfrey, King says no one can fill her BFF’s shoes.

“You’ll have to come up with something else. Come up with another model. Come up with another way of doing things,” King said. “The Oprah genre as we know it is done and done with her. Now we have to find something else to do and someone else to watch.”

via: eurweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: