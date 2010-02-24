Man shoots two middle school students

VIA: WTVD.COM

LITTLETON, Colo. — Math teacher David Benke says he had no time to fear for his life when he tackled a man he said was preparing to reload a rifle to shoot students at a Colorado middle school who were heading home for the day.

And Benke doesn’t consider himself a hero for stopping the 32-year-old accused of wounding two students Tuesday at the Littleton school that’s just miles from Columbine High School, the site of one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

“You know, it bugs me that he got another round off,” Benke said of the two shots that authorities say Bruco Strongeagle Eastwood fired.

