CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Roslyn M. Brock Youngest Board Chairman Of The NAACP

0 reads
Leave a comment

The NAACP elected a health care executive as its youngest board chairman Saturday, continuing a youth movement for the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.  Roslyn M. Brock, 44, was chosen to succeed Julian Bond. She had been vice chairman since 2001 and a member of the NAACP for 25 years.

Brock works for Bon Secours Health Systems in Maryland as vice president for advocacy and government relations, and spent 10 years working on health issues for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. She joins Benjamin Todd Jealous, the 37-year-old CEO of the NAACP, as leader of the 500,000-member organization.

Brock said she plans to focus on pushing for policy changes to eliminate inequality, strengthening the relationship between the national and local NAACP branches and holding people accountable.

“It’s not always what someone is doing to us, but what we are doing for ourselves,” Brock said in an interview.

The departure of Bond, 70, after 10 years as board chairman marks a turning point for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Pepole.

Bond came of age in the segregated South, helped found the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and was on the front lines of the protests that led to the nation’s landmark civil rights laws. He is a symbol and icon of “the movement,” which was a defining experience for older generations.

Click here to read more…

NAACP , Roslyn M Brock

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close