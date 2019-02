The fire has consumed nearly 3,000 acres and jumped N.C. Highway 17 in three spots since it started Saturday. Authorities said that the fire appeared to be under control early Friday, but Lejeune and state forestry fire crews were still battling several hot spots.

Dixon elementary, middle and high schools in Holly Ridge are closed because they’re too close to the fire for safety.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: