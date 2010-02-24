Radio One Raleigh is proud to announce the inspirational artists for Women’s Empowerment 2010 on March 20, 2010! For more details and tickets CLICK HERE!

BeBe And CeCe Winans

25 years after they first started making music together, brother/sister duo BeBe & CeCe Winans, part of the gospel singing Winans family and one of the most successful gospel-based acts of all time, are joining forces again for their first new music and tours in over a decade. This reunion is comparable in the R&B and Christian music scenes to last year’s rock reunions of The Police, Genesis, and Van Halen.

Karen Clark-Sheard

As a member of the Clark Sisters, Karen Clark-Sheard was part of one of the most popular contempoary gospel groups of the ’80s and ’90s. She began singing with the group at the age of seven and she stayed with them for years, until she started a solo career in 1997. She was inspired to strike out on her own by producer/songwriter Stanley Brown. He had heard her sing “Don’t Give Up” on the Island Inspirational All-Stars with Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence and Hezekiah Walker and suggested she work as a solo artist. With the blessing of her sisters, Karen Clark-Sheard decided to make a solo record for Island Inspirational Records and the result was Finally Karen…Live!, which was released in the fall of 1997. The album was produced by Donald Lawrence, James Moss and Stanley Brown and featured large portions recorded live in Detroit with the Tri-City Singers.

Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp is a multiple Stellar Award winning, GRAMMY and Dove nominated artist. One of Gospel music’s most recognizable voices, Sapp is the Founder and Pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan and his seventh solo project, Thirsty encompasses what fans have loved about the artist since his days as lead singer with Commissioned – unmatched vocal delivery, and powerful, inspiring performances.

Jeff Majors

Harpist Jeff Majors has established a high profile as a musician and recording artist. He introduced the harp, an instrument traditionally associated with classical music, into the contemporary religious music genre through his live performances and “Sacred Series” of recordings. He has also made a mark on the gospel music scene in a different way, as a radio executive for Radio One. Majors is in charge of nine gospel radio stations throughout the country and is the host of numerous gospel-inspired programs on both radio and television.

