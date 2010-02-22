Elementary School Full of Twins

Via: CNN.COM

IDA, Mich. — If you take a close look at Ida Elementary, you might think you’re seeing double. Possibly triple. Of the 580 students who attend Ida Elementary, 7 percent have a sibling born on the exact same day.

The school, located at 7900 Ida Street, currently holds 16 sets of twins and one set of triplets — and there are more multiples on the way.

Ida Elementary speech therapist Anne Gerwin is due to have twin girls in May. She’s been asking other mothers for advice on how to raise twins.

“They tell me put them on the same schedule and let them sleep at the same time,” Gerwin said. “Just a lot of different things like that.”

And no one knows why such a small town is producing such a large number of multiples.

“Some people might say it’s in the water,” said Vicki Holycross, a mother of twin 5-year-old boys. “Other than that, I don’t know.”

Gerwin is one of those people.

“I think it’s definitely in the water at my house,” she said.

