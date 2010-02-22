CLOSE
Local
Home

Woman dead after sexual escapade gone wrong

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: CNN.COM

ARCADIA: A 67-year-old woman was pulled from the murky waters of the Peace River on Sunday. Her naked body was found inside her car, which was submerged in 12-feet of water.

Officials with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office say Joy Devoe was last seen early Sunday morning leaving a party with a man who wasn’t her husband – rather a 41-year-old boyfriend who used to live in the camper next to her Arcadia home.

The boyfriend told deputies after the party, they went to a secluded boat ramp to have sex. But while they were fooling around, the car slipped into the water.

“Once he realized they were floating down the river, he started rolling down the window, he told his companion they needed to get out,” said Captain James Vitalli of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

The boyfriend was able to swim to safety. He told deputies he spent the night across the river at an empty Girl Scout Campground and that Devoe never resurfaced.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close