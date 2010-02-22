Woman dead after sexual escapade gone wrong

VIA: CNN.COM

ARCADIA: A 67-year-old woman was pulled from the murky waters of the Peace River on Sunday. Her naked body was found inside her car, which was submerged in 12-feet of water.

Officials with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office say Joy Devoe was last seen early Sunday morning leaving a party with a man who wasn’t her husband – rather a 41-year-old boyfriend who used to live in the camper next to her Arcadia home.

The boyfriend told deputies after the party, they went to a secluded boat ramp to have sex. But while they were fooling around, the car slipped into the water.

“Once he realized they were floating down the river, he started rolling down the window, he told his companion they needed to get out,” said Captain James Vitalli of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

The boyfriend was able to swim to safety. He told deputies he spent the night across the river at an empty Girl Scout Campground and that Devoe never resurfaced.

