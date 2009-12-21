CLOSE
Wayan’s May Be Headed To Court

Three of the Wayans Bros – Keenen, Shawn and Marlon – are being sued by their former assistant who alleges they stole his book idea and published it four years later as their own. In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Jared Edwards of Los Angeles says he showed the brothers his book “You know you’re a Golddigger…” in 2005, but they rejected it. But in May, the Wayans got a deal with St. Martin’s Press to publish their own book: “101 Ways to Know You’re a Golddigger.”

