Sade “Soldier Of Love” Tracklist Revealed!

It’s been nearly 10 years since Helen Folasade Adu and her three bandmates released Lovers Rock in late 2000. Now the reclusive chanteuse looks to be returning to the public eye! Her MySpace page was recently updated with the album cover and the February 8th release date.

THE LEAK: Sade “Soldier Of Love”

UPDATE: The tracklist has been revealed!
1. The Moon And The Sky
2. Soldier Of Love
3. Morning Bird
4. Baby Father
5. Long Hard Road
6. Be That Easy
7. Bring Me Home
8. In Another Time
9. Skin
10. The Safest Place

