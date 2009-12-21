Record Snow Continues To Fall As Deadly East Coast Storm Lingers

Via: CNN.com

A major snowstorm slammed the East Coast and snarled the busy holiday travel season Saturday as airports shut down runways, rail service slowed and bus routes were suspended on the last weekend before Christmas.

Record snowfall totals were reported Saturday afternoon at Washington Dulles and Reagan National airports — and snow was still falling. Accumulation at Dulles reached 16 inches, breaking the old record of 10.6 inches set December, 12, 1964; 13.3 inches was reported at Reagan. The old record there was 11.5 inches set December 17, 1932.

