Mo’Nique, Sidibe, “Precious” Collect SAG Noms

The film “Precious” joins “Up in the Air” and “Inglourious Basterds” in leading the Screen Actors Guild Awards with three nominations each, including honors for actresses Mo’Nique and Gabourey Sidibe.

The Harlem-based “Precious: Based on the Novel `Push’ By Sapphire” and the WWII drama ” Inglourious Basterds” will compete for the guild’s overall cast prize, along with the 1960s British drama “An Education,” the Iraq War tale “The Hurt Locker” and the musical “Nine.”

“Precious” earned a lead-actress honor for Sidibe as an illiterate, abused teen determined to make a better life. The other best actress nominees are Sandra Bullock as foster mom for a future NFL star in “The Blind Side,” Helen Mirren as the wife of Leo Tolstoy in “The Last Station,” Carey Mulligan as a teen involved with an older man in “An Education,” and Meryl Streep as chef Julia Child in “Julie & Julia.”

Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick of “Up In the Air,” Penelope Cruz of “Nine” and Diane Kruger of “Inglourious Basterds” are nominated for supporting actress against Mo’Nique, who plays the horrific mother of Sidibe’s character in “Precious.”

The best actor field includes Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela in “Invictus,” “Up in the Air’s” frequent flyer George Clooney, Jeff Bridges as a boozy country singer in “Crazy Heart,” Colin Firth as a grieving gay academic in “A Single Man” and Jeremy Renner as a daredevil bomb technician in “The Hurt Locker.”

The SAG Awards will be handed out Jan. 23. The show will include the guild’s life-achievement award for Betty White.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Film Critics gave its best supporting actress award to Mo’Nique and its best actress honor to Sidibe. The San Francisco Film Critics also crowned Mo’Nique in the supporting actress category.

via:eurweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: