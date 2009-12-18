CLOSE
Ever Seen a White Squirrel?

A Whitman woman spotted a rare sight near her home: a white squirrel.

Jennifer Reardon snapped a picture of the squirrel, which is part of the gray squirrel family, the Patriot Ledger reported.

Gray squirrels range from black to white – a defense mechanism that helps squirrels adapt to their surroundings. A white squirrel blends in better in a birch forest, the newspaper reported.

Greg Mertz at the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth told the newspaper that the center sees about one or two white squirrels a year compared with about 300 gray squirrels. Black versions of the gray squirrel are slightly more common on the South Shore, Mertz said.

