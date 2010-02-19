Boyfriend of Al Sharpton’s Daughter Charged With Assaulting Her

VIA: FOXNEWS.COM

The boyfriend of one of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s daughters was charged Thursday with punching her in the face and shoving her out of a car, but a defense lawyer said the boyfriend hurled nothing more than words at her.

Latrell Peeks, 23, was released without bail after his arraignment on assault and harassment charges. He didn’t enter a plea.

Prosecutors said the 6-foot-7 Peeks punched 23-year-old Dominique Sharpton, daughter of the civil rights activist, repeatedly in the face Tuesday while the two were in a car in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood. She was treated at a hospital for a cut on her lip and a swollen jaw, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Daniel Brody said.

