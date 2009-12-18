Tiger Woods Oprah Interview May Be In The Works

A Tiger Woods Oprah interview could be the talk show host’s biggest get in some time — maybe even deliver ratings higher than the Sarah Palin interview. Harpo Studios has confirmed Oprah is trying to land the golf star on her show.

A Harpo Studios representative told the Chicago Tribune, “We have reached out to Tiger Woods’ representatives, but nothing is confirmed.”

The last time Woods was on The Oprah Winfrey Show was in 1998, an emotional show with his father. He shed tears during the appearance and if he could do so again — perhaps in 2010 — he could gain public support, says Andrew Greiner of NBC Chicago.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: