Christmas Miracle! Just in time!!

Miracle At The River…

Last Sunday, there was a special visit and a MIRACLE at The River, a local church where the power of prayer was used to heal a baby who had been shaken by a baby sitter.

The baby in this video has been in a coma for six months. She was shaken by a babysitter when she was only two months old.

This is truly a miracle and we can only pray that the child is in a safe place and will be cherished from this day forth. Again, this is very emotional, so be warned in case you are an emotional person. Be blessed! Merry Christmas!

