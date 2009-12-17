CLOSE
Local
Home

Christmas Miracle! Just in time!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Miracle At The River…

Last Sunday, there was a special visit and a MIRACLE at The River, a local church where the power of prayer was used to heal a baby who had been shaken by a baby sitter.

The baby in this video has been in a coma for six months. She was shaken by a babysitter when she was only two months old.

This is truly a miracle and we can only pray that the child is in a safe place and will be cherished from this day forth. Again, this is very emotional, so be warned in case you are an emotional person. Be blessed! Merry Christmas!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 1 hour ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 1 hour ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close