Via: EURWEB.com

A semi-final match between Venus Williams and Israeli player Shahar Peer at the Dubai Open will have to be moved from center court to a distant location due to security fears related to Peer’s nationality.

The first Israeli ever to compete in the United Arab Emirates, Peer has been playing her matches on a low-profile court where security is more manageable.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: