Is Victoria Rowell RHOA’s Newest Cast Member?

Several sources are reporting daytime soap star Victoria Rowell is going to be the newest wife to be added to the show, but nothing is set in stone just yet.… She is best known for her high profile television role, Drucilla Winters on the daytime drama “The Young and the Restless”.

Bravo is looking at Victoria because she is full of drama and loves to fight…well she would fit right in with the rest of the ladies…we could just see NeNe and Vicki going at it!!!

via:hellobeautiful

