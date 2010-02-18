CLOSE
UPDATE: Austin Plane Crash Was Deliberate…Pilot Had Grudge Against IRS

Via: CNN.com

An Austin, Texas, resident with an apparent grudge against the Internal Revenue Service set his house on fire Thursday and then crashed a small plane into a building housing an IRS office with nearly 200 employees, officials said.

Federal authorities identified the pilot of the Piper Cherokee PA-28 as Joseph Andrew Stack, 53.

Two people were injured and one person was missing, local officials said. There were no reported deaths.

A message on a Web site registered to Stack appears to be a suicide note.

See a PDF of the note CLICK HERE

For more of this article CLICK HERE

