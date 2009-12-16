CLOSE
Wake County H1N1 Vaccination Not Part of Non-Safety Related Recall

Wake County government has not received or administered any doses of the H1N1 vaccine being recalled for non-safety reasons today, Tuesday, December 15, 2009, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Six private medical care providers in Wake County did receive the recalled Sanofi Pasteur prefilled syringes (injectable) vaccine, for children ages 6 months to 3 years of age. The County is working with these providers to ensure that procedures regarding the H1N1 recall are followed.

“Parents and guardians of children who have received the recalled H1N1 vaccine do not need to worry,” said Wake County Community Health Director Sue Lynn Ledford. “The information that we have at this time is that the non-safety related recalled doses are simply less potent than the CDC standard. This means that kids who received a recalled H1N1 vaccine are still more protected than kids who did not receive a vaccine at all.”

Caregivers of children ages 6 months to 3 years who received injectable H1N1 vaccine from a private medical care provider should call that provider for more information.

Wake County has H1N1 vaccine clinics scheduled throughout December 2009, for all people more than 6 months of age. The H1N1 vaccination clinics will operate daily as long as the County has a sufficient supply of vaccine. For dates, locations and times, visit the ReadyWake! Flu Web site at http://www.wakegov.com/flu.

More information about the non-safety related H1N1 vaccine recall is available from the CDC at http://www.flu.gov.

