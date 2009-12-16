800,000 H1N1 vaccine doses for young children recalled

One of the five manufacturers supplying H1N1 vaccine to the United States is recalling hundreds of thousands of flu shots because they aren’t as potent as they should be.

The French manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur is voluntarily recalling about 800,000 doses of vaccine meant for children between the ages of 6 months and 35 months.

The company and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasized that the recall was not prompted by safety concerns, and that even though the vaccine isn’t quite as potent as it’s supposed to be, children who received it don’t have to be immunized again against H1N1.

The CDC emphasized that there is no danger for any child who received this type of vaccine.

When asked what parents should do, CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said, “absolutely nothing.” He said if children receive this vaccine, they will be fine.

Sanofi Pasteur spokesman Len Lavenda said that the company’s test results found the recalled vaccine’s potency was 12 percent below the point where it should have been. He added that the company has done studies in the past that showed “vaccine containing as little as half of the recommended dosage” still created the necessary immune response in children.

