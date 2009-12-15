Film Critics Announce Awards

The African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has named “Precious” as the best picture of 2009, helmer Lee Daniels as its best director and Mo’Nique as best supporting actress.

Mo’Nique received the AAFCA’s first ever unanimous vote in an acting category, the nationwide group of African-American media professionals announced Monday.

Anthony Mackie earned best supporting actor recognition for his performance in “The Hurt Locker.” Morgan Freeman was selected as best actor for “Invictus,” while Nicole Beharie earned AAFCA recognition as best actress for “American Violet.”

There was a tie for best screenplay: Ron Clements, Rob Edwards, John Musker for “The Princess & The Frog” and Geoffrey Fletcher for “Precious.”

“In 2009, the film community produced a dazzling array of performances from African-American talent both in front of and behind the camera,” states Gil Robertson IV, AAFCA Co-Founder. “This year’s selections give a strong indication that the film community is becoming more committed to a wider range of stories that entertain and educate.”

AAFCA bestows Special Achievement Award to Michael Jackson, whose seminal film “This Is It” captured a lifetime of exemplary creative expression.

The organization’s Top Ten list of film honors includes “Up In The Air,” “The Hurt Locker” and “Good Hair.” “The films selected for 2009 reflect a fascinating combination of work that both entertains and addresses themes and issues of cultural importance,” remarks AAFCA President, Wilson Morales, editor of Blackfilm.com.

The African-American Film Critics Association’s Top Ten Films of 2009 are as follows in order of distinction:

Precious

The Princess and The Frog

Up In The Air

The Hurt Locker

This Is It

American Violet

Goodbye Solo

Medicine for Melancholy

Good Hair

Up

Also:

Best Actor Morgan Freeman, “Invictus”

Best Actress Nicole Beharie, “American Violet”

Best Supporting Actress Mo’Nique, “Precious”

Best Supporting Actor Anthony Mackie, “The Hurt Locker”

Best Director Lee Daniels, “Precious”

Best Screenplay (tie) Geoffrey Fletcher, “Precious”

R. Clements, R. Edwards, J. Musker,

“The Princess & The Frog”

Special Achievement Michael Jackson

via:eurweb.com

