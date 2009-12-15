CLOSE
Local
Home

Teen Gets $20,000 Cell Phone Bill

0 reads
Leave a comment

A 13-year-old boy was probably in hot water with his father after running up a cell phone bill of nearly $22,000.

Ted Estarija says he was expecting his bill to be higher this month after adding his son to his plan, but wasn’t expecting a bill of $21,917 in data usage charges.

The Hayward man says his Verizon Wireless bill soared after his son apparently downloaded about 1.4 million kilobytes of data last month.
His plan didn’t cover data usage, so he was charged by the megabyte.

Estarija says after the first media reports, Verizon said they would credit his account for the entire amount.

He has also suspended his son’s account.

A spokeswoman for Verizon says the company investigates cases with exceptionally large bill

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close