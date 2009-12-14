Teacher Cuts Off Student Braids In Class

Via: WISN.Com

Lamya Cammon is angry, confused, and scared by the incident last week in which the apparently frustrated teacher cut one of her braids off after she wouldn’t stop playing with them in class.

Cammon, 7, sports a few dozen braids, but one is conspicuously absent.

“She told me to stop playing with it. Then cut it off and sent me back to my desk,” Cammon said.

Cammon’s a first-grader at Congress Elementary and said her teacher used a pair of classroom scissors to cut off one of the braids after she absent-mindedly kept playing with them.

