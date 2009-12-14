Child welfare services visits Tiger Woods’ and Elin Nordegren’s home

The Florida Department of Children and Families paid a visit to Tiger Woods‘ Florida home on Saturday, according to a gossip Web site.

The agency went to the golfer’s mansion mid-day, accompanied by a marked police car and stayed for “roughly an hour,” radaronline.com reported without naming its source.

State officials did not confirm or deny the story.

“Child abuse, adult investigations, in the state of Florida are confidential,” Carrie Hoeppner, an agency spokeswoman, told the Daily News. “I’m just not able by law to give confirmation about whether we visited the family and that is in the interest of protecting the child.”

