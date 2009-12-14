CLOSE
Local
Home

Child welfare services visits Tiger Woods’ and Elin Nordegren’s home

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Florida Department of Children and Families paid a visit to Tiger WoodsFlorida home on Saturday, according to a gossip Web site.

The agency went to the golfer’s mansion mid-day, accompanied by a marked police car and stayed for “roughly an hour,” radaronline.com reported without naming its source.

State officials did not confirm or deny the story.

“Child abuse, adult investigations, in the state of Florida are confidential,” Carrie Hoeppner, an agency spokeswoman, told the Daily News. “I’m just not able by law to give confirmation about whether we visited the family and that is in the interest of protecting the child.”

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close