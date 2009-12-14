Tiger Woods’ Wife Buys Island Home In Sweden

Tiger Woods’ wife bought a six-bedroom house on a small island near Stockholm that is reachable only by boat.

Stenake Johansson, chairman of the Residential Association on Faglaro island, told the Associated Press on Saturday that Elin Nordegren became the owner on Dec. 1.

“Elin Nordegren has bought it, but I don’t know how much Tiger has signed on to those papers,” said Johansson, adding that his organization is still awaiting all the paperwork.

Johansson could not confirm the house’s reported price of $2.2 million and said he didn’t know whether Nordegren and Woods planned to move in.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: